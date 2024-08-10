The Guild House Restaurant is looking for more volunteers

BAKERSFEILD, Calif. (KERO — The historic Guild House Restaurant in downtown Bakersfield is looking for new volunteers to support their community lunch spot and fundraising efforts for children's mental health. The orientation will be on August 17, 2024.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The historic Guild House is looking for new volunteers. The president of the restaurant tells me it is more than just food.

Cherryl and Jan are two friends who work at the Guild House Restaurant. What originally started as a women's group raising funds for children's mental health, is now also a community lunch spot for the public, and they're looking for more volunteers.

Cherryl said, "I can't say enough about what a great place this is, and I can't say enough about how great the volunteers are. It's great to be here because the people and the volunteers are very supportive of each other. That's an important focus too."

The iconic home in downtown Bakersfield has been serving residents for decades, with a charm that keeps people coming back again and again.

"It is well worth it. The food is good, the people are fantastic, and the mission we are supporting is the best. That's the reason I'm here!" Cherryl said.

Now they need help. Some volunteer positions that are waiting to be filled include cooks, bakers, servers, and special event workers.

Cheryl and Jan say everyone turns into family.

"You want to come to work. It's work, it's a job, but you come because you want to." she said.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can come to the orientation on August 17, 2024.

Guild House Restaurant website-https://tghob.clubexpress.com

