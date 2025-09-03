The Guild House: Serving meals with love

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Guild House is reopening with homemade food that reminds you of grandma’s cooking.

The Proceeds from the restaurant will help local children in need.

The volunteer-run restaurant, dedicated to giving back one meal at a time, took their summer break. Now, they're ready to serve the community once again.

Nancy Marble is the oldest volunteer, and she tells me why she continues to help out. "Well, it's just part of my program, I guess. You know, it's on my calendar, so I kept coming."

The restaurant was bought by The Guild in 1966 and turned into a restaurant to help support the Henrietta Weill Memorial Child Guidance Clinic & Adult Behavioral Health. The clinic is a nonprofit organization that provides mental health services to children, adults, and families in our community.

Their services include counseling, therapy, crisis intervention, substance abuse treatment, and family support.

"The reason I really got into it was my husband was a social worker there at the Child Guidance Clinic. It was his very first job." Marble said.

Customers tell us that not only is the food delicious, but it's also for a good cause — and that's what keeps them coming back.

"Myself and my husband — we come here regularly, at least two times a week. And this month, we’re actually going to be here every single day that it’s open. We love coming here." Cheri Sperl

This all-volunteer organization is looking for more cooks, bakers, dishwashers, and wait staff to help keep The Guild House going.

