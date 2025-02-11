The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tejon is ready for you to go ‘all in’

The billion-dollar entertainment destination coming to Kern County is not only drawing in anticipation, but vendors and career opportunities.

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tejon are looking to fill about 5,000 jobs– and they’re willing to train you.

Hard Rock Tejon will have a vendor and team member opportunity event on April 4th-5th at Bakersfield College.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Monday, the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted its Government Relations Committee Meeting at Weill Institute, bringing updates about the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tejon, and introducing its president, Chris Kelley.

“... We got to sit down, talk about not just where the project is, but more importantly, where it’s going. And we can’t wait to open our doors to this community,” said Kelley.

He adds that the casino is on track to open in late 2025.

“But what we’re talking about now is adding the heart of the house,” said Kelley. “We’re talking about, how do we bring those vendors in and most importantly, how do we bring those team members to bring this property to life?”

Opening up about 5,000 jobs, Hard Rock Tejon is looking to hire; and they want you to get hands on.

“We’ll be building a dealer school teaching people how to deal cards so they can get a job there. We’re talking about bringing hospitality and gaming classes to B.C,” said June Nachor, vice chairwoman of the Tejon Indian Tribe.

She says they’ve been collaborating with the Kern Community College District about offering courses to prepare those interested in the gaming industry.

“Opportunities and jobs. That’s necessary here in Kern County, as opportunities and jobs, we're really… big little city, and it’s growing and we need other opportunities,” said Nachor.

Kelley says Hard Rock plans to open a dealer school near the property to start the process during construction, which will be a six to eight-week training lesson.

“We’ll look at July, August will likely begin that program,” said Kelley. “We’ll run several rotations and so it’s a great opportunity to learn a fun game, a new skill, and a great career along the way.”

While there’s no strict opening date for the casino, they expect to open phase one during the holidays.

“It’s really great to see that the Tejon Tribe has their land that they deserve and much, much deserved and we’re happy for them,” said Jay Tamsi, CEO and president of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “We’re so excited for all of the information that he brought forward, much more so that folks get to know what dates and when we’re going to be working with them and Kern Community College District on workforce development and making sure that those jobs are readily available to the community.”

The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tejon is expected to open phase one during the holidays, before New Year’s Eve.

