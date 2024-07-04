The harmful impact that fireworks have on pets. How to keep them safe during the holiday.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Sound sensitive pets tend to lose control during the 4th of July. The sounds of the fireworks send them into a fight or flight reaction, to where they are constantly looking for that source of sound.



Dogs react more to the sound of fireworks than any other animal.

More animals run away from home on the 4th of July than any other day throughout the year.

Kern County Animal Shelter will not charge a redemption fee for finding your lost pet from July 1st-6th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you're a pet owner, this upcoming holiday can be a concerning time. Im Eric J. Dockery your neighborhood reporter, more pets are lost on the 4th of July than any other day in the year. Some animals are sound sensitive, and fireworks can be triggers to set them into a frenzy.

Dogs react more to the sound of fireworks than any other animal. They will start to run all over the house, and attempt to jump on everything. If placed outside they will try to jump over the fence to find where the sound is coming from.

Director of Kern County Animal Services Nick Cullen said "Animals don't understand the 4th of July. They don't participate in our nation's history, so when fireworks go off. They think it's an explosion and their flight response kicks in"

There are a few methods you can use to keep them calm during the holiday. Some clothes that hug your pet can help relax them during the night. You can also bring your pet to a veterinarian for medications that may also help.

Dr. Amy Hrin Vice President American Humane suggest "Bringing them inside to a quiet escape proof room or crate will keep them settled while the holiday goes on. You want to keep the windows closed, or draw the shades. You can really minimize the sounds, and the flashes of light. For added comfort, you might consider turning on some background noise. A few examples of that would be the television, or a white noise machine, and give them their favorite toy to distract them."

It's important to stay with your pet, and not leave them unattended. Even in a closed area they can still hurt themselves from moving around due to the sounds.

"You know your pet best. If you know your pet has a tendency to be anxious for loud noises, or to be left alone. Stay with them or you can board them. Their is also medications available to calm their nerves so their sedated through your vet." said Adam Landery Associate Vet Medical Director.

Dr. Amy Hrin Vice President American Humane says "There not used to those kind of sounds and light shows. Their really looking for that place where they can feel safe and secure. That might be by your side as there owner."

Nick Cullen says Kern County Animal Services will not charge you a redemption fee for picking up your lost pet through July 6th.

These are just a few ways to keep your pet safe during the holidays. There are also boarding centers to watch your pet while you're gone. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

