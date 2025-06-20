The history behind Juneteenth and how it became a national holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Community leaders and residents of Bakersfield express their thoughts and feelings behind the holiday. Celebrating in style at the NAACP Juneteenth Brunch in Bakersfield.



Juneteenth National Independence Day is the first federal holiday established since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983 and is at least the 11th federal holiday recognized by the US federal government.

Opal Lee is known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth.” The Texas activist worked for years to have Juneteenth recognized nationwide. She attended the presidential signing of the bill into law.

Over 8000 color troops left from Virginia with a mission to defend the United States from a rebellion lead by Maximilian I.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Juneteenth is about culture, education and economics. Leaders from all states across the country partnered together to bring this national holiday to existence. A dream became reality in when one organization took the step to fight for what they believed in.

According to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation this holiday has been celebrated all the way back to the late 1800s. When African American troops fought for America.

Steven Williams President of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation said "The background of Juneteenth isn't what is reported by the media. The real background of the holiday is the story about 9000 plus United States color troops defending America from the invasion of Mexico by Maximilian the first. They left on May 25th out of Virginia with a mission to land at the border of Texas and Mexico and prevent Maximilian I from uniting with Texans who were still in rebellion."

Knowing their history Williams and his organization presented their case to the United State Senate on why this should be a national holiday.

"We went to the United States Senate they unanimously approved it, and forced the house to make it a bill. We used the work of Dr. Meyers to get it done. Every state approved what Doc did, so therefore we didn't have to give an explanation of what Juneteenth was they just only had to vote yay or nay. That's how we sent it to the house of representatives. " said Williams

Battles for this holiday wasn't just fought in the south and east coast states of the country. Representatives from Bakersfield helped that the fight to bring turn this act into a law.

Gregory Tatum Pastor of Change Community Church said "The people who have been working over years finally got to President Biden and he was able to see the history. What it means to us is we see success that hard work brings. I was on a national call with James Cannon the father of Nick Cannon since 2020. We had almost 200 people on the phone every weekend pushing for it to become a national holiday."

Patrick Jackson President of the NAACP Bakersfield Chapter said "I think that the more and more people that learn about what Juneteenth is about and continue to spread the word. Enjoy the history that we are not ashamed of and that we've embraced."

22 years later June 19th is officially celebrated nationwide. Now in 2025 the men and women of today are teaching the youth in our community the importance of this day and why they honor their ancestors for their sacrifice. We together are building from our ancestors who brought on resilience and the love and sacrifice of things we have today.

Judith Scott Community Member said "I've came through segregation. I had bottles and bricks thrown at my bus. I went to an all predominate black school in Texas. June 19th means a lot to me cause my people are free we weren't free back then but we are now."

Noelle Johnson Community Member said "This holiday is kind of a representation of who I am as a black person it helps me understand my history and learn from my elders. On topics like what it meant to be freed."

Williams tells me his job is still not done, his organization still goes across the country and teaches the youth about their history and where they came from.

Organizers tell me June 19th doesn't have to be the only day you celebrate your culture and history, but it's important to know what you are celebrating and the reasoning behind it. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

