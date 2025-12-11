The KCVCC motivates veterans to keep their head held high this holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The holiday season can push some veterans to the edge, but help is within reach. The Kern County Veterans Chambers of Commerce wants every veteran to know they’re not alone — offering meaningful distractions, community and resources to guide them back to hope.

The KCVCC prides themselves on being that one stop shop for all veteran needs.

Edward S. Robinson President of the Kern County Veteran Chamber of Commerce said "A lot of us live in pre-contemplation especially when it comes to our personal or private issues."

Robinson host quarterly Veteran Thrive meetings to listen and share experiences with his fellow brothers and sisters in arms.

"I want them to be dynamic! To recognize the support they need to continue to move forward is present, but it may not look the way they envisioned it to look. You have to be dynamic by searching for the support, and we are here to plug you into those resources that exist." said Robinson

Robinson emphasizes how he found himself in a dark place, and how he resulted back to what he knew best. Working out and managing his health to bring him out of that dark time.

"We were told you’re weak if you are not strong, or if you feel this pain. Losing a love one is painful, losing your job, not being able to provide for your family, not being able to feel mentally and emotionally free, all those things are painful." said Robinson

Anthony Roberts tells me these workshops have been instrumental to him and other veterans in the community.

Anthony Roberts Navy Veteran & Facility Manager at Kern Family Health Care said "One of things I've learned and pride myself on is paying it forward. Whatever information I come across I always try to share especially if it can help someone."

These meetings have pushed veterans to not be afraid to speak about their problems. While reminding them that they aren't alone in this journey called life.

"Many veterans around here, If we haven’t been through the same thing we’ve been through something similar. You meet people like myself and Mr. Robinson who are very resourceful. Individuals who can really be a resource to help someone overcome some obstacles they’ve been facing. I just encourage vets to reach out, and get involved. You don't have to go through it alone." said Roberts

This will be the last session that the chamber has this year, but they want veterans in the community to know not to hesitate, and they should reach out for help.

