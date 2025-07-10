The Kern County Probation Department is healing the community one life at a time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The APC program is for individuals who are ready to turn a new leaf in life. In the program they teach their students social skills, and lessons that will help them reintegrate back into society.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In life, we all face choices, some of which can have lasting consequences. Kern County says it is committed to providing a pathway for residents seeking to make a positive change. The Kern County Probation Department offers classes for individuals looking to turn over a new leaf and reintegrate into society.

This program usually takes 8-14 months depending on the individual and their availability. Meeting three times a week and learning classes and social keys that will set them up for the rest of their lives.

Isabel Orozco Program Specialist with the Kern County Probation Department said "Our program is an evidence based program, based on cognitive behavior treatment. What we essentially want to do is change the way they think, so they can change their behavior to more pro-social behaviors. Giving them the skills in order for them to change their unhealthy habit and break the cycle."

Orozco tells me their students first come in and are standoffish due to them being around officers and officials.

"That's the number one thing, I'm not sure I want to do this. I'm not too sure. I can ensure you we try to make the process as easy as possible. The probation officers within our unit are here to see them be successful as well." said Orozco

The goal of the program is straight forward.... it's meant to help people who've made mistakes turn their lives around and start a new life.

As they become more accepting they start to share their stories and absorb the teachings.

Kenneth Maxwell Student in the APC program said "When I first started coming in, I was using and dirty this wasn't the first place I wanted to be. But once I started to get clean I noticed the people here were really helpful. They helped me get in the program and housing. There is all kinds of things they do for the individuals here and I've never had that before."

Maxwell tells me he has been in and out of the program due to personal problems over the last few years. After he graduates he plans to come back and give to others who are going through the program.

"I see a lot of young people coming in and I think of myself back then and the things I've gone through. Sometimes I sit and talk to them and tell them "just work with these people and try to stay clean." It just makes everything easier I wish I would've caught that a long time ago, but I had to be hard headed and go through what I had to go through." said Maxwell

At the end of this program they host a graduation for their students congratulating them on their accomplishments and the new person they've become.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

