The Kern County Veteran Chamber of Commerce gifts a grant to a veteran in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Paul Suvia is a barber in Bakersfield who was struggling some nights providing the basic services he needed. The KCVCC provided him with a grant to remind him he is not alone in this process.

When veterans finish their time in the service reintegrating into society can be a challenging move for multiple reasons. The Kern County Veterans Chamber of commerce wants vets to know they can be that helping hand and they aren't alone in this process.

The Veterans Chamber of Commerce has been making waves in the community since its launch in February this year. Founder Edward Robinson made it his goal to be the spokesperson for veterans in the community. Securing benefits and taking the initiative to help any veteran who needs services.

Edward Robinson Founder and Director of the KCVCC said "We were fortunate to receive a grant to fund our Veteran Thrive initiative with the Kern County Veteran Chambers of Commerce. Which is an effort to uplift our veteran entrepreneurs."

Robinson learned about a veteran in the community facing challenges with reintegration. Paul Suvia, a Navy veteran, currently works at Razor Sharp Barbershop. Despite his personal struggles, he comes to work each day determined to ensure that everyone who sits in his chair leaves with a smile.

Paul Suvia Navy Veteran said "Kern County really sticks there necks out for veterans. They provide every service available that they have to help you reintegrate into society. Whether it's transitional housing, financially, food, clothing, even just to talk to somebody."

Paul has been struggling some nights to provide a roof over his head, and the Kern County Veteran Chambers of Commerce took the extra step to enroll him in their Veterans Ascend Program and provided a grant to help Paul get back on his feet. They presented him with a check he did not expect.

"It really means a lot. My family we need help and you have helped us so much. I know I am not the only one but I thank you for the help you have given me." said Suvia

The chamber offers multiple services to help veterans with their transition from the military to society. Some of their services are networking events, mentorship programs, resources for entrepreneurs, and providing mental services.

"We want to bridge the gap between resources and the allocations in the real time. When we were looking for our veterans to serve, the outcome of our safety and security was in real time. They really put their lives on the line for our nation and often we see a gap when we it comes to them receiving the support." said Robinson

Rick Anthony Assistant City Manager of Bakersfield said "They certainly have resources for our veterans as well as helping some of those veterans get recalculated into society. Certainly reach out don't be shy. Here in Kern County we love our veterans. I forgot about that but when I returned here four years ago, it was a big reminder how important our veterans are to this area, to this region, and how supportive we are."

These services and more are available to veterans in the community. If you are in need of help you can reach out to the chamber by visiting their website. Kern County Veteran Chambers of Commerce

