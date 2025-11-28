The Mission at Kern County celebrates Thanksgiving with the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Mission at Kern County held its annual Thanksgiving community meal for those in need in our community received a free meal and a coat to keep them full and warm through the holiday.

The mission opens their doors to community members 365 days a year. But on Thanksgiving they go the extra mile to make those same members feel like family. With a home cooked meal and warm coat as we enter the winter season.

Carlos Baldovinos Executive Director at The Mission At Kern County said "We have prepared about 1000 meals for our less fortunate friends in our community. We are so excited about doing this event we have done it for more than 15 years. This tradition for us is incredible we get to have an opportunity for those folks who may not have somewhere to call home they can have a meal with us as a family."

More than a hundred volunteers took time out of their Thanksgiving morning to give back to those in need in our community.

Timi Ann Mongold Volunteer said "Some of them are like "Oh I remember you from last year" but then others this may be there first time. To be served by someone is such an incredible feeling. At the end of the day yes we are strangers but not in the eyes of Christ. It's so beautiful to see that. When people see we are willing to stop what we're doing regardless of the day of the week or holiday it is, it really touches someone."

Volunteers cooked a full thanksgiving feast with all the helpings, to give community members that since of home. After dinner they were able to pick a coat and blanket to keep them warm for days to come.

Pablo Herrera Community Member said "A nice coat and blanket that feels so warm and good. This will help with my well being throughout the winter season. Knowing someone out there has a heart and helping hand for others means a lot to me."

Organizers want to remind community members that November is the season of gratitude, and they couldn't keep their doors open without you.

