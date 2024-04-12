The Nile Theater seeing a resurgence, catching the attention of rising artists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Nile originally opened as an opera house in 1906 and was rebuilt in 1938 to its current image. Now that it's been restored, it’s catching the eyes of traveling artists.



Video shows the Nile Theater in Downtown Bakersfield, which has seen a resurgence in the last few months since it reopened as an entertainment venue.

It was once an opera house, a cinema, and even used as a church for years. Now, the Nile Theater is seeing a resurgence as an entertainment venue and it’s catching the eyes of artists both locally and beyond.

Jesse Daniel loves performing and touring California, but the Santa Cruz musician holds Bakersfield dear to his heart, inspired by music idols like Buck Owens and Merle Haggard.

“Sometimes you go to a place and it just has kind of a palpable energy that you can feel, especially if you’re a fan of something,” Daniel said.

That’s why having the opportunity to play at the historic Nile Theater in Bakersfield is so important to him. Not only does he get to return to the roots of the Bakersfield Sound but help support the historic legacy of buildings like the Nile.

The Nile Theater was purchased last year by The Fox Foundation. Executive Director Matt Spindler said while there’s no lack of spaces for entertainers in Bakersfield, the Nile Theater helps fill a gap for more rising stars.

“I mean, there’s not many buildings like that downtown,” Spindler said. “It really does open up the doors to a lot more entertainment that we might be missing and that we are missing.”

The Nile originally opened as an opera house in 1906 and was rebuilt in 1938 to its current image. Now that it's been restored, it’s catching the eyes of traveling artists like Daniel.”

“It’s a symbiotic relationship,” Daniel said, referring to venues and musicians. “From when I was starting out in the bikers bars where I grew up to now playing amazing historic theaters like this in Bakersfield. You can’t imitate that lived-in experience.”

With more artists taking an interest from abroad, they’re also bringing new opportunities for Bakersfield collaborations. Daniel, for example, began working with local graphic designer Cameron Werner to design the poster for the Nile, but now the relationship has grown.

“We just started head first with this album art, then it just turned into a full LP sleeve and a CD layout,” Werner said.

With the new attention coming to the Nile, the theater is giving back to a unique spirit downtown.

“That’s what makes these buildings special, it’s not just the entertainment on state, it’s the memories, it’s what it does for the visuals downtown,” Spindler said.

For tickets and a look at the Nile’s future shows, visit thebakersfieldfox.com.

