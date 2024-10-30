The Open Door Network breaks ground on new East Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, The Open-Door Network celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for their new location. Community members and residents came out to support the project finally coming to life.



This facility will hold 350 beds for homeless and residents who need help.

Organizers plan for this location to be done by end of 2026, early 2027.

The facility is over 75,000 square fit, and will be broken up into four buildings.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helping those in need is what the Open Door Network prides itself on. Whether it's sexual abuse, domestic violence or even homelessness they want the community to know they have an open hand. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. On Tuesday they held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Bakersfield location.

Community members from all over Kern County came out to support this new establishment. Bringing hope to those who need an extra hand in the community.

U.S Congressman David Valadao said "This is a groundbreaking for The Open Door Network. They're building a homeless shelter here, and complete facility with the child care, health care, and all different types of services for those who need it most. The reason I'm here is I was able to secure about $9 million for this project here from the federal government, and try to get this project built in the next year and a half."

Lauren Skidmore the CEO of the Open Door network tells me this facility will provide 350 beds for clients. Alongside, a lot of mental health and medical services on site. They will have a healing room, yoga, meditation, a book space, a faith-based room, and a lot of things they couldn't offer at their existing site because of size.

"This new location means hope, not only for myself and our staff but the clients that will reside here. It's really a long time coming. We've been waiting for this moment for over a decade. We've been planning, researching, and preparing. Our clients deserve something new, remarkable, and amazing to help transform their lives." said Lauren Skidmore

The old facility will still be in operation during the construction and will be used as an expansion site or new program site when construction finishes.

"I direct mission integration for dignity health here in Bakersfield. This is a perfect example of our mission to serve the poor and the vulnerable in our community in Kern County. This is one of the most exciting events that we can experience." said Lisa Jacoby

The site will be a four-building facility of over 75,000 square feet and the size of one city block. Allowing them to serve more residents in the Bakersfield Community.

Skidmore tells me that they plan to lay down wood by January 2025, and they hope that the facility is open and running by the end of 2026 early 2027. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

