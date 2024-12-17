The Open Door Network receives an extension for their litter abatement program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Open Door Network offers a program, that allows their clients to make a source of income. Their litter abatement program just received a grant that doubles their funding.



Clients work and keep the City of Bakersfield clean.

Their program has been extended till 2026 and received 2 million in additional funding .

The extra funding allows them to bring on more clients. Allowing them to empower more individuals with their program

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The open-door network is allowing some of their clients to work and make money for themselves. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This program requires the clients to help keep the downtown community clean. These jobs are only offered to the homeless in their program who are looking for source of income.

The Open Door Network recently received a extension for their litter abatement, program doubling their funding. Allowing them to bring on new clients and work until 2026. The clients in the program sweep through Downtown Bakersfield daily, and pick up trash throughout the community.

Marvin Luna the Director of Workforce Development and Compliance said "Were so excited to renew our contract with the city. Our litter abatement efforts have been helpful in keeping the city clean. I think just until October throughout this year, we cleaned up about 71 tons of trash or about 143 thousand pounds. So, this effort is really important and helping revitalize the town. "

This program has been going on since 2013, but the workforce development program has been going on since 2008. They provided it for the clients in their program who were interested in giving back to the city and making a income.

"Were actually really fortunate to have a program to empower individuals who have been formally homeless or difficult to employ. We give them opportunities to bounce back, as well as give them to make income. " said Luna

The OPN also provides supportive services, job placement training, mock interviews, and resumes. Marvin tells me " this program is really helping the community, Its helping those in need and really advancing them with better opportunities in their lives."

If you might know someone who is need of help they ask that you join their orientation they host every Monday at 9am. Orientation is at 1420 Union. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

