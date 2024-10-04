The Open Door Network: Self-Defense Classes in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Open Door Network wants you to know its okay to come forward if you're in a unhealthy relationship. Once a month they hold a free self-defense class in Bakersfield for women ages 12 and up.



October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Next self-defense class will be November 7th and December 5th.

If you are undergoing a domestic relationship you can reach out to The Open Door Network hot line at 661-327-1091.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and it is important to come forward if you feel like you are in an unhealthy situation. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. The Open Door Network will be holding self-defense once a month. On Friday October 4th, they are having their annual Power of the Purse event to support their programs.

Organizers tell me living in a domestic violent relationship can become second nature and the person being abused can be afraid to come out and speak.

The Strategic Project Manager Marvin Luna said "A lot of times these abusers take advantage of isolating people. Removing them from their support groups and the community. When the community gets together it sends a message to not only the abuser that "Hey we're here to support our community. It also lets survivors know that people care about them and are here to help."

The Open Door Network next self-defense class will be November 7th and December 5th. These classes are free and they accept all ages from 12 and up. So women in Kern County can be prepared for future situations.

"We go over several moves typically its two or three hours. We will cover a ton of moves that can include anything from hair grabs, bear hugs, grabbing the risk, working on the ground. Of course strikes, weapons, and multiple attackers." said David Woods the head instructor for Bakersfield Elite Martial Arts.

Luna tells me they plan to hold multiple events in October, their main event Power of the Purse will be Friday, Oct 4th. Where they will sell multiple purses, and the proceeds will go towards their upcoming events.

Marvin Luna says "We offer the full range of services whether that's a 24-hour hot line, whether that's therapy, or even child care. We just offer everything and anything we can to support the community to support survivors and their children and families."

If you feel like you need consultation or someone to talk to you can call The Open Door Network hot line at 661-327-1091. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



