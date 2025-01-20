The Sikh community held a Know Your Rights at the Gurdwara Guru Dashmesh Darbar

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Sikh community held a Know Your Rights Q&A on Sunday January 19. Informing the community that they have the right to say no to random searches. Explaining the rights they hold in this country.



4th Amendment protects people from unreasonable searches and seizures by the government.

5th Amendment ensures the protection against self incrimination

Organizers emphasize the importance of saying no if you feel you are being wrongfully questioned by border patrol.

The highly controversial border patrol sweeps that have recently affected Kern County, has brought anxiety upon our immigrant communities. I'm Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

That's why the Punjabi community is informing their members about their rights, and what to do when put in certain situations.

The border patrol searches took place from January 7-9th across Kern County with an enforcement operation called "Return to Sender". This operation shook members throughout the county questioning their own rights.

Raji Brar Co-Founder of the Bakersfield Sikh Women Association said "You can imagine these are very personal situations cause a lot of people feel fear and think they will continue to be targets. Today our hopes is that folks understand what their rights are and they should not be afraid of living their normal lives."

On Sunday, a town hall meeting called "Know Your Rights" was held at Gurdwara Guru Dashmeseh Darbar in Bakersfield. A group of lawyers and immigrant rights activists informed the Punjabi community. About what steps to take in case anyone should be detained by either Border Patrol or ICE agents. Community members say the raids have a wide impact on all immigrants, undocumented or not.

"They're just trying to work! They are trying to do their jobs and these ICE workers are standing outside of their work places and worship places just trying to get them." said Ridham Josan Community Member

Jagment Singh Community Organizers for Jakara Movement said "The United States was a promise of safety, freedom, and the pursuit of happiness. So the fact that immigrant is now being used as a term to box people in, and separate them from the rest of the community. Trying to send them away, It's disheartening because this is a country of immigrants. It was founded by immigrants. Immigrants feed this entire country, especially in the central valley. These immigrants are the hardest working people they feed the entire nation." said Jagment Singh Community Organizers for Jakara Movement

The border patrol claimed its operation resulted in 78 people being arrested. In a statement to 23ABC, Border Patrol spokesman David Kim released this statement which reads in part. "Our operations focused on interdicting those who have broken U.S. federal law, trafficking of dangerous substances, non-citizen criminals, and disturbing the transportation routes used by Transnational Criminal Organizations."

Oliver Ma Attorney at the ACLU of Southern California "They said they arrested 78 people. We know the real number is much higher than that, because many of the people they arrest end up being released. They had no basis for arresting them in the first place. They say they are targeting drug traffickers and human traffickers; we know that's a lie too. This is the crazy thing it's a group of armed people who came through town slashing peoples tires and kidnapping people out of our county."

Community members received cards in English, Punjabi and Spanish emphasizing they have a right to remain silent and instructions on what to do if stopped by immigration officials.

Raji Brar said "All communities here in America were all immigrants. It doesn't matter if your family came 10 years ago, 100 years, or even 200, we all came from somewhere. I think it's important that the community understands we respect each and every person regardless of how long they or their relatives have been in this country. I think that is lost and as American citizens that's the core of who we are. We need to get back to that because that's what America is."

During the meeting they stressed the importance of the 4th Amendment which prohibits unreasonable searches or seizures. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield Neighborhood reporter.



