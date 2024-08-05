The Stars Theatre prepares to turn pink with their upcoming musical

A local musical in Bakersfield prepares for a show that ‘so fetch’.

Both adult and youth casts work together to build the theater community in their production of Mean Girls: the Musical.

Performances run from August 8 through August 11 at the Stars Theatre.

A homeschooled teen from Africa trying to navigate her way through public school cliques and drama– the story of ‘Mean Girls’ makes its way to Bakersfield.

“Our number one goal is to ensure that the arts stay alive in our community– alive and thriving,” said Sharida Rejon-Rodriquez.

Rejon-Rodriquez and Bertin Rodriquez are directors of the Spotlight Academy of the Arts. They say their performing arts school fulfills their goals through their shows.

“The Spotlight Academy of the Arts, that one is a 501c3 non-profit. So basically that means everything that comes in from ticket sales concessions to tuition goes right back out to the kids,” said Rodriquez.

One of those shows benefiting the non-profit is their production of Mean Girls.

The performance is split by adult and youth casts. But behind the scenes, the two work together; Whether it’s their first show, or if they’ve been acting professionally.

“The younger cast just gets to learn so much from all the adults. And it’s just such a good influence on us and it just really improves us, [helps us] make the right choices,” said Sarah Kratt, who plays Cady Heron in the youth cast.

In the adult cast, Cady Heron is played by Isabella Pelayo.

“It shows all the talent that we have within Bakersfield. There’s so little of us, but there’s so much talent,” said Pelayo.

Yasmin Marcelo, who plays Karen Smith in the production said, “It’s really cool to see them creating a character just because their imagination and creativity is just so much wider than adults.”

The Mean Girls performances run from August 8 through August 11 at the Stars Theatre.

Tickets and details are available on Spotlight Academy website.

