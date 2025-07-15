The "Stop the Billionaire Giveaway" Bus Tour held it's final rally in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After traveling across the country advocating for change against local government officials. Organizers host a rally to inform members about The Big Beautiful Bill & how it will affect their families.

Residents from various parts of Kern County came together at Bakersfield College for the "Stop the Billionaire Giveaway" Bus Tour. They voiced their concerns about certain politicians and how they are managing their offices.

This bus has traveled across the country hosting rallies informing communities about their politicians, and how this new bills will affect their households.

Kristen Crowell Executive Director of Fair Share America said "I've never seen anything like this. People from all political persuasions feel angry and betrayed. So many groups right now that are doing everything they can to hold this congressperson accountable and to develop strategies on what to do next. We are going to work as hard as we can to appeal this entire thing as soon as possible."

The Big Beautiful Bill was passed on July 4, 2025 in the middle of their tour across the country. Organizers tell me this was their purpose to encourage the American people to wake up!

Monica Lazo Member of Economics Security California Action said "We're going to fight and we're going to support our people. We are going to empower our communities, that's what it is all about. We are going to remind these folks that voted on the side of billionaires what that means when you compromise our California values."

According to organizers 90,000 children of Bakersfield may be affected from this bill. Due to their parents not having a social security number. They claim this bill is hurting our community more than helping.

Charlotte O'Brien Member of The Democratic Women of Kern said "More people than we realize in Kern County are against this awful bill. More and more everyday, not just democrats."

I reached out to Congressman David Valadao's office for a response and haven't received anything in time for news time.

"I would want to remind him every morning, every day, that he is able to sit at his table an have a meal. Remind him who are the people who are making sure to get that food for his table. I want him to take a minute and realize that now he mad it harder for those individuals to put food on their table." said Lazo

The stop the billionaire bus tour has officially ended in the city of Bakersfield, & organizers tell me they plan to continue their mission.

