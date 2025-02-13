There’s a flu surge throughout California; what does this mean for Kern County?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — You might think that since Winter is almost over, you’re safe from the flu. But recent data shows you’re not out of the woods yet.



The CDC shows ‘very high’ flu activity throughout California.

Local health experts share how you can best protect yourself from the flu.

To find a location to get your flu vaccine, visit vaccine.gov.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Doctor Puja Vithalani with Kaiser Permanente in Kern County says they’ve seen a surge in flu cases at their local clinics.

“The last couple weeks, we’ve had so many cases of the flu. I think a lot of it has to do with the holidays. Everybody… spending time together, spending a lot of time indoors,” said Vithalani.

Kimberly Hernandez, division director of health services for Kern County Public Health, says they’ve reported a 20% increase in positive flu tests in their respiratory illness dashboard.

“We tend to see it increase and peak usually towards the end of January, into the beginning of February. So we’re kind of getting towards mid-February now,” said Hernandez. “We’re not quite sure if we’ve peaked yet because it is still pretty high… so we’re just kind of watching to see when we see that downward trend.”

This surge is not just in Kern County.

This flu season, California has been ranked as ‘very high’ in outpatient respiratory illness activity, according to the CDC weekly influenza surveillance report.

But it’s not just the flu that people need to look out for.

“There’s so many different viruses going around right now,” said Vithalani. “So of course we have the flu and COVID, we have RSV which is a virus that can typically affect our little babies and our elderly population quite a bit.”

Kaiser Permanente says that, despite the influx of flu cases, the California Department of Public Health has reported RSV activity is low and decreasing, while COVID-19 cases are also on the decline.

But Vithalani says it can be difficult to differentiate these viruses based on their symptoms.

“We just have so many things and a lot of them can mimic each other. So it’s just important that if you’re having really bad symptoms, to get checked out so that we can kind of determine what’s the best course of action,” said Vithalani.

To prevent getting the flu, doctors are urging the community to get vaccinated.

“It’s definitely not too late to get the flu shot,” said Vithalani. “Flu season goes all the way up to March, and so if you haven’t already, I would recommend getting the flu shot.”

But if you are sick, when should you go to the doctor?

“If their symptoms are just out of the ordinary to something that they can deal with at home, it’s always fine to come see a doctor,” said Vithalani.

“Typical flu symptoms are usually a fever, often with a cough or a sore throat, some people get a runny nose, some people do get a little bit of vomiting or diarrhea, and it really is dependent on the person,” said Hernandez.

Many health centers offer flu tests and medications to help manage symptoms.

“We always encourage people to talk to your health care provider because there are antiviral medications that they might prescribe for you, particularly if you’re early in the course of your illness,” said Hernandez.

She adds that the flu typically lasts between 7 to 10 days.

For those feeling sick or with a high fever, doctors say it’s best to stay home.

If you’re having trouble breathing or experiencing chest pain, doctors say to immediately seek out health care.

To find a location to get your flu vaccine, visit vaccine.gov.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

