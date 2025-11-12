Thousands gather for annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Bakersfield to honor service members

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of Kern County residents gathered Tuesday morning for the annual Veterans Day parade in downtown Bakersfield, coming together to celebrate veterans locally and across the country.

As veteran organizations, floats, car clubs, and school bands cruised through downtown Tuesday morning, I had the chance to meet several people to see why they came out to the parade.

Danielle Wright told me Tuesday was the first time she had been to the parade, but she wanted to come out to support her son, a middle schooler who was playing with their band. The symbolism behind her son's performance that day made it special.

"My grandfather was in the navy, his grandfather was in the army. It means a lot to see my son is doing this for our other people," Wright said.

As I made the rounds, I met Denise King, who has come to the parade on and off for years. Much like Wright, her grandson was marching with a school band as well, and as Thompson Jr. High made the rounds, she made it known she was a proud grandmother.

But as she reflected on her family's military service Tuesday, it wasn't what they did but rather who they were that stood out.

"Their humility, they really don't want to talk about anything heroic, my dad used to say all the time, he was not a hero. They're just so humble about their service, and that says a lot," King said.

And as the parade was winding down, I met Utah Allen, who said he, too, has been coming to the parade off and on all his life. He said seeing thousands downtown to honor veterans is exceptionally important because of the commitment they made to the country.

"It's important because we need to let these people know that we appreciate what they did; they signed on the dotted line, willing to give up everything, including their lives, so you and I could do this right now," Allen said. "They are what keeps America, America, and they keep our country safe."

To all of the veterans here in Kern County and watching elsewhere, a very hearty thank you for your service.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

