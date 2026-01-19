Thousands of Kaiser employees could return to picket lines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers in California are threatening to strike as early as Jan. 26 if contract negotiations remain stalled, marking a potential escalation of labor disputes that began with strikes in October 2025.

The United Nurses Associations of California and the Union of Health Care Professionals, representing about 31,000 Kaiser workers, issued a 10-day strike notice. The unfair labor practice strike could last until an agreement is reached, according to union officials.

Workers say the core issues remain unchanged from last fall's strikes: safe staffing levels, fair pay and patient safety concerns.

"We want to make sure that our income is protected, that we can not be canceled. So, we wanted to also ensure that we have a consistent… how we deliver care to our patients, because if you cancel us, who are the nurses, who is going to be providing that care?" Biden said.

Grace Biden, a union representative and oncology nurse at Kaiser, said negotiations have been stalled for more than a month. The union accuses Kaiser management of failing to return to the bargaining table in December.

"I personally felt that they ignored all of the things that we put on the table. Safe staffing, fair wages," Biden said.

In December, the union filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, claiming Kaiser attempted to bypass the agreed-upon bargaining process.

Kaiser Permanente has previously pushed back, saying the dispute is primarily about wages rather than staffing. The health care giant maintains its workers are already paid above market rates.

Kaiser has also warned that higher labor costs could drive up health care costs for patients. The company says it is prepared to keep facilities open with contingency staff if a strike occurs.

Biden said she hopes Kaiser management reflects on its core values during negotiations.

"The center is the patient, the best place to work, the best place to get care, and go back to that and really look at what we're fighting for," Biden said.

If no agreement is reached, picket lines could appear at Kaiser hospitals and clinics across California, including Bakersfield, as early as Jan. 26.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

