Thousands sign petition demanding investigation into Kern County CPS after child’s death

Thousands of people have signed a Change.org petition demanding an independent investigation into Kern County Child Protective Services (CPS) following the death of 8-year-old Genesis Mata, who was allegedly tortured and killed by her parents.

The petition, started by Josefina Villarreal, accuses CPS of a pattern of negligence, pointing to other cases where abuse reports were allegedly ignored or unresolved, sometimes ending in child deaths.

Another rally is planned for Tuesday, August 19, organized by Villareal, to demand accountability and keep public pressure on local officials and CPS.

“These children were failed by the various institutions meant to protect them, just like Genesis Mata,” Villarreal wrote in the petition.

Amanda, a supporter of the petition, said the goal is accountability and reform.

“We need accountability, we need change, and most importantly we need to make sure no child suffers like Genesis Mata did,” she said in a statement posted alongside the petition.

Dozens of comments left on the site describe the situation as a "disgrace" and call for stronger child protection measures. Some supporters have also uploaded video messages urging community members to act.

“Helpless children are still falling through the cracks of a broken system,” Amanda added. “It’s on us as a community to fix it, protect them, and to build a better future.”

She concluded her message with a plea that has resonated widely: “Be the voice for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

Kern County’s Department of Human Services, which oversees CPS, did not respond to a request for comment as of Tuesday.

The petition is hosted on Change.org.

