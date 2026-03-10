Three candidates enter race for California’s 35th Assembly District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The race for California’s 35th State Assembly District is gaining momentum as three candidates step forward to compete for the seat currently held by Jasmeet Bains, who is now running for Congress.

Community members gathered Monday afternoon at the Weill Institute to hear directly from the candidates and ask questions about their campaigns and priorities.

Retina Shaw, a Bakersfield resident attending the event, said it was encouraging to see candidates with local ties entering the race.

“It’s a good thing for Bakersfield to actually have candidates from our city, from the area inside, advocating for the people,” Shaw said.

Ana Palacio Focuses on Health Care and Community Voices

Among the candidates is Ana Palacio, a nurse and patient advocate at Kern Medical. Drawing on her experience working in health care, Palacio said she has seen firsthand how financial barriers impact patients and families.

“I see patients with delayed care because they can’t afford it. I see children in crisis because schools and mental health systems don’t have the support that they need,” Palacio said.

Her campaign priorities include improving access to health care, expanding economic opportunities, addressing housing challenges, strengthening education pathways, and enhancing public safety.

Palacio also emphasized the importance of bringing community organizations and labor groups into the policy making process.

“I think we need to bring the community’s voices to the table and make them part of the conversation,” she said. “We have to get community organizations that are already doing work involved. We have to get the unions involved.”

Andrae Gonzales Highlights Local Roots and Economic Issues

Another candidate, Andrae Gonzales, is a Bakersfield native and former trustee for the Bakersfield City School District. Gonzales currently serves on the Bakersfield City Council and says his deep roots in the community drive his campaign.

“I grew up in East Bakersfield, went off to college at University of California, Berkeley, and when I graduated I knew only one place I wanted to be and that was right back home in Kern County,” Gonzales said.

His priorities include supporting local schools, addressing rising costs, improving access to health care, strengthening public safety, ensuring clean water, supporting working parents, improving infrastructure, and promoting housing development and local businesses.

Gonzales also said Kern County’s economic contributions to the state deserve more recognition.

“Sixty percent of oil comes from Kern County, and 70 percent of renewable energy comes from Kern County, and we are often overlooked,” he said. “That’s why it’s important to have someone in the state assembly who is from and understands Kern County.”

Saul Ayon Emphasizes Public Safety and Agriculture

The third candidate, Saul Ayon, currently serves as mayor of McFarland and brings 25 years of law enforcement experience to the race.

Ayon said his years in public service have given him a clear view of the challenges residents face.

“I know firsthand what people’s challenges are throughout my years of public service,” Ayon said. “I know how people are tired of the same narrative. Those are the conversations I want to bring to Sacramento.”

His campaign focuses on water and agriculture policy, public safety, the rising cost of living, infrastructure improvements, and economic development.

“These regulations, these fees, these mandates they have been forced down our throat from Sacramento policies,” Ayon said. “Our district needs someone who will stand up for them.”

Primary Election Approaching

The candidates have only a short time to connect with voters before the upcoming primary election.

Early voting for the June 2 primary begins May 4, leaving less than two months for campaigns to reach constituents across the district.

As the race intensifies, candidates are working to raise awareness about their platforms and persuade voters ahead of election day.

