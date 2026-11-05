Three candidates lead Bakersfield City Council Ward 3 race as vote count continues this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The race to fill Bakersfield City Council's Ward 3 seat remains too close to call, with three candidates holding the top spots as votes continue to be counted.

Five candidates are running for Ward 3 to replace long-time incumbent Ken Weir. As of Wednesday afternoon, Cassie Bittle, Pedro Naveiras and Kathryn Halling hold the top three spots in the race.

Bittle leads with 2,864 votes, or 33.34%. Naveiras follows with 2,366 votes, or 27.54%. Halling has 2,259 votes, or 26.29%.

I spoke with Naveiras and Halling, who said their goals remain simple if elected.

"Fiscal responsibility. Let's get the votes published. Let's get it out where everybody can see it and get back on track," Halling said.

"Regardless if I win or lose, I will continue to serve Bakersfield not just when it's convenient to run for office," Naveiras said.

In an updated statement, Naveiras shared with 23ABC that he will remain optimistic about who will take home the new role as Ward 3's council member.

As more votes rolled in Wednesday, I spoke with Bittle about her campaign, along with her plan of action to work on the City Lights project and address concerns with illegal dumping.

"We need to be more open to 'How can the city be of service?' and not 'How can we tell you not to do things?' and working with the surrounding community to find out what it is that they need on that side of town and having community meetings would always be very helpful with the development," Bittle said.

The count isn't over yet, and neither is our coverage. 23ABC will continue following through as new results come in.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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