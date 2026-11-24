BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In just six months, Bakersfield Police say three suspects were connected to 32 thefts at the Lowe’s on Columbus Street, with losses topping $13,000.

Investigators say tools and Carhartt clothing were among the most commonly stolen items. Surveillance video, police say, shows suspects grabbing piles of clothing and running from the store.

“They'd walk in, grab a giant stack of jackets or pants or shirts, sometimes headwear, and then exit out of the store as quickly as they could,” said Sgt. Peter Beagley with the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police identified the suspects as Francisco Cervantes, Rosalia Salazar and Isaiah Amaya, and they’re all facing several theft-related charges.

Beagley says the problem isn’t unique to this store or this part of town. He says shoplifting happens throughout Bakersfield.

“It doesn't matter where in town these shops are; they're still getting hit just as much,” Beagley said. “We see them from Rosedale to the northeast to the southwest. We see the same trends across the entire city.”

Police say the Organized Retail Crime unit is working closely with investigation teams to try and diminish the amount of retail thefts the city sees.

The Bakersfield Police Department says working with local businesses is key to identifying repeat offenders and connecting thefts across multiple cases.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

