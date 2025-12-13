Thunderbirds take on the Warriors in CIF State Championships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A dream that became reality. Players at Robert F. Kennedy in Delano have just made school history by entering the CIF State Championships for football for the first time. Players tell me they've dreamed of this moment to put their city on notice and now they are ready to do just that.

The Thunderbirds haven't left anything on the field this season. Coming off a strong 2024 season they entered this year with a state title in mind.

Mario Millan Head Coach for Robert F. Kennedy Thunderbirds said "It's exciting, it's the first time anyone in Delano has made it to the state championship game. The entire town and student body is proud of our boys and are supporting them all the way on their journey."

Finishing the season with a 11-3 record and heading to Fullerton for the state championships against McClymond High School.

Yoshi Tanaka Tight End for the Thunderbirds said "Just being the only team in Delano to make it this far really means something to us. All the work we put in since January, is really paying off! It feels great."

Juan Barajs Center for The Thunderbirds said "It means a lot to me cause we not only get to represent our school but our town."

This isn't the first time the team has made noise in the post season. They were Valley Champions in 2022, and some of their players who were on that team are overly excited to bring another banner home for their community.

"I feel like Delano doesn't get recognized as a powerhouse but we are proving them wrong." said Barajs

Juan Barajs tells me, he was sidelined last season for an injury and couldn't help his team in the post season.

"Watching all my brothers play kind of made me sad, but on the other hand I was happy to watch them play the sport they love playing" said Barajs

Now he is back healthy and wants to make history in his last season as a Thunderbird. Coach Millan tells me out of his 31 years as a head coach this is the first time he has entered state as well. He tells me he wants his team to cancel out the noise nothing matters till that clock stops.

"The biggest thing is trying to find a compromise of enjoying the success they've had and knowing there is more out there. The guys seem relaxed they are enjoying the ride and the notoriety. Now it's just a matter of getting ready to play the team we are going to play." said Millan

The Thunderbirds motto this year has been "Built not Born" meaning they worked for this position, no silver spoons, just dedication and hustle.

"Everybody Is going to face adversity at some point. For example I faced it my junior year but I bounced back. I feel like I've been finding a lot of success now. Never let adversity bring you down, just keep your head up and keep moving forward." said Barajs

The Thunderbirds will play Saturday December 13 at 7pm in Fullerton, CA.

