Tiny homes near completion for at-risk veterans

Covey Cottages opening soon

Housing at-risk veterans

Community support is needed to complete the project

A dozen tiny homes at Covey Cottages are nearly ready for move-in day, offering a fresh start for local at-risk homeless veterans. The long-anticipated project, spearheaded by the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK), is entering its final phase — but organizers say they still need the public’s help.

Each of the 12 units will be fully furnished, thanks in part to a partnership with IKEA, which donated furniture and sent teams to assemble it.

“We are going to provide them with everything to move in,” said Savannah Oates with CAPK. “They are going to have a refrigerator, they’ll have their dishes, their cups, their beds, their mattresses, and everything that they need to just get living.”

CAPK recently merged with the California Veterans Assistance Foundation and has since expanded its outreach to serve the local veteran community. According to the 2024 Kern County Point-In-Time Count report, 49 veterans in the area are currently experiencing homelessness.

“This is to give back to them and give them back a piece of dignity, and something they can cherish and enjoy coming to,” Oates said.

Though the homes are nearly complete, CAPK says it still needs approximately $13,000 to fully furnish and prepare the units.

“We need the community to show up for this last little piece,” Oates said. “Every couple hundred dollars matters, you can text KERNVETS to 50155 and you can directly donate to this cause specifically.”

To qualify, veterans must be employed and able to pay a subsidized lease designed to be affordable.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for June 26, with move-in day expected to follow just weeks later.

