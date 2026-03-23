Tips to avoid tax scams and file for free before April 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tax Day is approaching, and state officials want Californians to be prepared and protected.

"Scammers are out there; this is the time of year they like to take advantage of people. And so I want people to really keep their guard up," California State Controller Malia Cohen said.

Cohen warns scammers are becoming more sophisticated, reaching people through texts, emails, and even voicemails. Her advice is that if something doesn’t feel right, do not share personal information.

"The other thing to keep in mind is that generally, communications from the franchise tax board will be in writing, on their official letterhead, and it will be addressed to the tax filer on record," Cohen said.

When it comes to filing, you don’t have to do it alone or pay for help. Free assistance is available through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, sites across the state, including through CAPK here locally.

"Where people, who are tax professionals, will prepare filers’ income taxes for free," Cohen said.

Cohen also urges filers to double-check their forms. Common mistakes, like forgetting a signature or not updating your address, can delay your refund. To speed up the process, Cohen encourages people to file electronically.

"It’s one of the safest ways and one of the most efficient ways to protect your financial data, and also the most expedient way to get that return back to you," Cohen said.

You may also qualify for extra money back. Programs like the Earned Income Tax Credit and other state credits could put more cash in your pocket.

"This is money that is available to Californians in order to help them," Cohen said.

If you need more time, you can file for an extension until October, but any taxes owed are still due by April 15. If you are mailing your return, do not wait until the last minute. Official postmarks may come from processing centers, not your local mailbox.

For more information on free tax help and available credits, you can visit the state’s tax website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

