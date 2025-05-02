To EV or not to EV– that’s the question raised at Thursday’s House meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Some congress members, mainly Republicans, are taking aim at California– they want to nullify state regulations dealing with air quality.



On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted on a joint resolution to reverse multiple EPA rules affecting vehicles in California.

23ABC Neighborhood Reporter Avery Elowitt spoke with community members, and received statements from state leaders on both sides of the issue.

The resolution though, is non-binding, meaning it is not a law.

The House is scheduled to meet again on Monday, May 5 at noon.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some congress members are taking aim at California– they want to nullify state regulations dealing with air quality, including “California State Motor Vehicle and Engine Pollution Control Standards”, “Advanced Clean Cars II”, “Waiver of Preemption”, and “Notice of Decision."

Notably, the Advanced Clean Cars II, which was designed to have all new cars sold in California be zero emissions by 2035.

This means 35% of 2026 model vehicles sold in California have to be zero emissions.

John Pitre, the COO of Motor City Auto Center here in Bakersfield, says this goal is unrealistic.

“... the California market is currently running about 10% electric vehicles. So to go from 10% to 35% within a couple of months is just not possible,” said Pitre.

Thursday morning, the House conducted a one hour debate on a resolution to nullify the state regs, which received 246 ‘yeas’ and 164 ‘nays.’

This was followed by a motion to reconsider.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta released a statement:

“The Congressional Review Act was designed to provide a mechanism for congressional oversight of new rules by federal agencies – not for partisan attacks on duly-adopted state laws. Not only would the misuse of the CRA undermine the integrity of our democratic process, but it would also be unlawful. For more than 50 years, California has exercised its right under the federal Clean Air Act to pursue solutions that address the persistent air pollution challenges that our state faces. Reducing emissions is essential to the prosperity, health, and wellbeing of California and its families. We are monitoring the situation closely, and we urge the U.S. Senate to abide by the determinations of the GAO and Senate Parliamentarian that these CRA resolutions should not proceed.”

Governor Gavin Newsom added his statement:

“Trump Republicans are hellbent on making California smoggy again. Clean air didn’t used to be political. In fact, we can thank Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon for our decades-old authority to clean our air. The only thing that’s changed is that big polluters and the right-wing propaganda machine have succeeded in buying off the Republican Party – and now the House is using a tactic that the Senate’s own parliamentarian has said is lawless. Our vehicles program helps clean the air for all Californians, and we’ll continue defending it. Washington may want to cede our economy to China but California is standing by American innovation.”

The vote in the house was largely along party lines, republicans in support to nullify the air rules, and most democrats opposing it.

Congressman Vince Fong also released a statement:

“These out of touch mandates abused by California should not be imposed on the entire country when it’s contrary to common sense and what the public wanted. We should protect the right of consumers to choose the vehicle that works for their budget and lifestyle, in addition to removing needless barriers that limit water access to our farmers and Central Valley communities,” said Congressman Fong. “As a co-sponsor to overturn these waivers, it is imperative we enact consistent federal rules to reduce confusion, lower costs, and ensure fairness. We should not model national energy policy after California – a state that is completely energy incompetent. Nor should we allow California to withhold water from our producers in the nation’s food capital. It is critical we undo these mandates to ensure Californians, and all Americans, no longer have to bear the financial burden of these terrible state and federal policies.”

A spokesperson with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) said,

"The House’s approval of the Congressional Review Act resolution is inconsistent with past precedent and violates the plain language of the Congressional Review Act itself as recognized by both the nonpartisan and well-reasoned analyses of the U.S. Government Accountability Office and the Senate Parliamentarian. The vote does not change CARB’s authority. CARB will continue its mission to protect the public health of Californians impacted by harmful air pollution.”

Pitre says, “In the current environment of uncertainty around tariffs, we really didn’t need that to be on top of all of that to say we’re going to limit your choices. All it would do is raise the cost to everybody in California. I thought it was very important that drivers in California know that there is hope on the horizon, that we’ll have freedom of choice.”

The resolution though, is non-binding, meaning it is not a law.

The House is scheduled to meet again on Monday, May 5 at noon.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

