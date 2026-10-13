Todd Lee returns to CSUB with a goal of bringing Bakersfield back to Roadrunners basketball

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Nearly three decades after helping bring a national championship to Bakersfield, Todd Lee is back at Cal State Bakersfield.

The new Roadrunners head coach says his vision extends beyond wins and losses. Lee wants to build a tough, physical basketball team while reestablishing the connection between CSUB basketball and the community that once packed the Icardo Center.

At the team's open practice at the GSA Dignity Health Sports Complex, fans got an early look at this year's roster and a chance to meet the coach returning to the place he has long considered home.

“I’ve always wanted to be the head basketball coach at CSUB,” Lee said. “I’ve been in a lot of other places, but I feel like this is my home.”

Lee previously served as an assistant coach at CSUB from 1994 to 1997, helping the Roadrunners capture the 1997 NCAA Division II national championship. After that title run, he followed head coach Pat Douglass to UC Irvine, where he spent eight seasons before continuing his coaching career at several programs, including South Dakota, Kentucky Wesleyan and USC.

Now, Lee takes over a program looking to build momentum in the Big West Conference while also reigniting fan support in Bakersfield.

“We just need to get people back at the Icardo Center excited to watch CSUB basketball,” Lee said. “Bakersfield is a community. If you give to them, they’ll give back to you.”

Returning guard/forward Jaden Alexander said Lee has already made an impact on the culture of the program.

“I just think it’s professionalism,” Alexander said. “Everything feels more business-oriented, everything feels connected. Obviously, those are the programs that win.”

Alexander, one of the team's returning veterans, said he's also embracing a larger leadership role as the Roadrunners continue to develop chemistry and adjust to a new coaching staff.

While the season is still weeks away, Alexander said the team continues to focus on improving defensively, particularly with rotations and rebounding.

Lee believes the Roadrunners have the size and athleticism to compete, but noted many of his players are still adjusting to the physicality and demands of the Big West.

The standard, he said, is simple.

“Our goal is to be the toughest, most physical team every night,” Lee said.

Lee acknowledged there is still work to be done before the season begins, but believes the foundation is being built for the future.

CSUB opens the regular season at home against Stanton on Nov. 5.

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