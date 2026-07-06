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Toucan Trolley pilot program gets six-month extension to build on early ridership gains

Golden Empire Transit board approves more time for the trolley connecting Downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern as ridership numbers trend upward.
🚎 Bakersfield's Toucan Trolley is back for more! Ridership is climbing — here's what you need to know before your next ride. 🗺️
Toucan Trolley pilot extended as Bakersfield ridership grows
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Golden Empire Transit board has approved a six-month extension of the Toucan Trolley pilot program, which connects Downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern.

GET officials say the extra time will help them gather more ridership data, measure community interest, and see how well their outreach efforts are working before making any long-term decisions. Early numbers are trending in the right direction.

Ridership grew from 371 boardings in March to 455 in April, with many people using the trolley to visit restaurants, shops, and entertainment destinations.

Jamillah Omar, a customer experience and engagement specialist with GET Bus, said Fridays and Saturdays are the busiest days for the service.

"Those are the peak ride times."

The goal remains the same as when the pilot launched in January — making it easier to explore Downtown Bakersfield and Old Town Kern without having to worry about parking or moving a car.

"It makes it really cool because you don't have to figure it all out yourself. It's an easy way just to learn about Bakersfield, Downtown Bakersfield, Old Town Kern, explore the area, low pressure. It's the same cost as our regular buses, so it's not like there's an upcharge," Omar said.

A single trip costs $1.65, and an all-day pass is $3.55. Omar said GET is encouraging more people to give the trolley a try. Businesses along the route can also support the program by advertising on the trolley's onboard entertainment screens as officials continue building awareness of the service across the community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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