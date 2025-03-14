Town Hall discusses Kern water issues and consolidation of water districts

BAKERSFILED, Calif. (KERO) — Residents of Shirley Lane express ongoing concerns about contaminated water, water shutoffs, and broken pipes.



Cirilo Gonzalez highlights health impacts and financial burden due to frequent water disruptions.

District 5 Town Hall discusses potential consolidation of Victory Mutual Water Company with East Niles.

Christian Romo outlines plans to secure funding and improve water supply for rural communities.

Five water districts are on board with consolidation, but one district is still negotiating.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Having water issues isn't a problem most want to have, but here on Shirley Lane and several unincorporated communities outside of Bakersfield, that continues to be an ongoing concern. So they planned a town hall.

Cirilo Gonzalez, a homeowner living in the rural community of Shirley Lane for 12 years, is one of the many residents that came out to speak Thursday at the District 5 Town Hall held at Shirley Lane Elementary, highlighting their concerns about the ongoing water quality issues they say they have faced for years.

Gonzalez says the problems he's been dealing with haven't changed. Issues with the pipes breaking and contamination in the water, and he says his health has taken a toll.

Cirilo Gonzalez states, "This is what everyone in the community wants, that they listen to us, that they take us into account because we really need a change in the water supply."

His main concern is the water continuously being cut off and the pipes breaking, hurting his wallet.

He emphasizes, "But it's that we always get the water cut off without warning, especially when a pipe breaks in the yard. They come to fix it and it costs us $50 an hour, so in five to ten minutes they fix the line and it costs $50. Those are the problems that worry me."

Christian Romo, Chief of Staff for Chairwoman Leticia Perez who represents District 5, says that East Niles consolidating the six water districts is one of the many solutions to help the many rural areas in District 5 facing water issues.

Romo explains, "We worked with Self Help and East Niles Community Water District to then now get the Victory Mutual Water District consolidated with East Niles, which is a larger water company, so that was step one."

He says the next steps are to secure funding for the East Niles consolidation plans to progress.

Romo adds, "We are going to take it to the state, to the federal level, and go to anyone who wants to give us some water resources here for the community."

As of right now, the five water districts that have agreed to be part of the East Niles consolidation plans are East Wilson Road Water Company, Victory Mutual Water Company, Del Oro Water Company, Country Estates District, San Joaquin Estates Mutual Water Company, and Wilson Road Water Community.

The one water district that is still in the process of signing is Oasis Property Owners Association.

It is still unclear when the residents will be able to have clean water, and when their problems will stop as the East Niles consolidation plan could exceed 2026.

Residents tell me all they want to do is to be able to pour uncontaminated water from inside their homes.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

