Toys for Tots is in need of donations to make this Christmas bright

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Christmas time is approaching but Toys for Tots is worried this holiday may be a little light due to their shortage in toys and other gifts for teens. The organization is urgently asking our community to rally, donate and reach out so no child wakes up without a gift.

For a decade, Darlene Doughty has been a lifeline of hope, bringing joy and sparkle to Kern County's less fortunate children. Now the woman who's made so many holidays brighter is sounding the alarm — this year she's worried she won't be able to keep that promise. If she can't carry on, countless kids could miss the magic she's worked so hard to create.

Darlene Doughty Coordinator for Toys for Tots in the Kern County Area said "Some families have to decide between food and their electric bill vs a toy. Of course they need to have heat and pay their bills. That's where Toy for Tots have came in since 1947 making sure we get toys to children. Without donations this year I don't see us being able to support the community."

Last year Darlene helped deliver nearly 46,000 toys to kids and families in need. This year she's staring at a heartbreaking shortfall — organizers have barely a third of what's required. If that gap isn't closed fast, thousands of children could wake up without a single gift.

"We're really lacking in 0-2 toys for boys and girls. 10-13 & 14-18 for some reason they always the older kids." said Daughty

For teens they suggest clothes, cologne, perfume, shoes, shaving kits, blow driers and more. Mainly items outside of the toy range that can help them throughout the year.

"3-5, 6-9 we usually get some toys in but even in those areas we are still lacking. We have nothing for 10-13 & 14-18 year old children." said Daughty

Volunteers are urging community members to help so they can make this Christmas one to remember for thousands of Kern County's youth.

Janey Lopez Assistant Coordinator Toys for Tots said "As you can see our warehouse is bare. We get a lot of children during the holidays and we are afraid we aren't going to get any toys and they wont have a Christmas. It's important that everybody join in for Christmas so every child can get one toy."

Organizers tell me they have close to 900 boxes throughout Kern County and are willing to pick up toys if you are willing to donate.

"The day of the event they are so excited, they are jumping in the line waiting to get that one toy we are willing to give them." said Lopez

The organization is looking for toys and monetary donations to support children and teens all across Kern County this season. You can reach out to the organization by contacting Darlene at (661)-706-5861.

