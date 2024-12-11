Traffic calming efforts: How does behavioral response impact effectiveness?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Traffic calming efforts have been increasing throughout the City of Bakersfield in hopes of addressing pedestrian and bicyclist concerns. When it comes to the behavioral response though, law enforcement feels the issue is more complex.



The efforts are a result of Bakersfield and Caltrans plans to increase safety through traffic calming efforts that includes reducing Union Avenue by one lane and adding a larger and more prominent bike lane.

BPD Lieutenant Joseph Gallon said, while there are measures to try and reduce these incidents, including traffic calming, that doesn't always account for behavioral causes and enforcement on their part.

For several weeks, drivers heading down Union Avenue have been met with traffic cones, blinking lights and crews working on behalf of the City to make one of Bakersfield's most dangerous streets safer. The efforts are a result of Bakersfield and Caltrans plans to increase safety through traffic calming efforts that includes reducing Union Avenue by one lane and adding a larger and more prominent bike lane.

“We thought perhaps three lanes down to two was really going to back things up horribly," said Major Ronalee Fenrich of the Salvation Army. "It hasn't been as bad as we thought it might be.”

Fenrich is the administrator for the Salvation Army's rehabilitation program on Union and she has watched these streets for weeks now. She admitted that when the project first began in September, there was confusion due to the cones, especially when it came to where to turn or pull off for their store and other businesses.

“You'll see people going up and doing U turns and trying to figure out how to like get into this gas station or the next street over, because they they don't know that you can actually turn in right after those cones," she pointed out.

Fenrich said, eventually though, it seems drivers began to adjust. While she thinks the cones and ongoing work has increased drivers awareness along Union, she's not sure it's had the intended effect on pedestrians or bicyclists.

"Slowing down the drivers decreases the severity of injury, and it gives drivers more time to react, but it won't prevent the issues where, say, a pedestrian runs out into traffic from between two parked cars," said Lieutenant Joseph Galland.

Galland is the traffic commander for Bakersfield Police and has decades of experience as a traffic enforcement officer, while he agrees that traffic calming efforts can reduce speeding cars, he said that doesn't always translate to less accidents.

“Whether you're going 55 miles an hour or you're going 45 miles an hour when they step 10 feet out in front, there's literally no time for the driver to do anything, he said.

Union is historically one of the most dangerous roads in Bakersfield, with 10 pedestrians hit and killed in the last two years and 16 bicyclists struck over the last three years, according to BPD. Gallon said, while there are measures to try and reduce these incidents, including traffic calming, that doesn't always account for behavioral causes and enforcement on their part.

“It can be difficult. You'll see people in the bike lane, but they will be riding the wrong direction, which then creates traffic a hazard to every every intersection," Galland said. "A bicyclist with no lights, wearing black clothing, riding the wrong direction in the bicycle lane, like by the time I, I see that violation, he's he's passed me, and I there's no really good way you can pull in front of them, but that's dangerous.”

That's why the city implemented traffic calming measures, and hopes these changes will ultimately result in improved behavior from drivers and residents.

Gallon and Fenrich both believe while any effort from the city to improve safety is important, only time will tell if a long-term impact will be made.

