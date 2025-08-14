Trans athlete debate hits Kern County Board of Education

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Board of Education is wading into the political debate over allowing transgender students to participate in school sports. They just approved a resolution affirming Title IX — which some say is being used as a way to keep transgender women out of school sports programs.

The Kern County Board of Education voted to adopt a resolution related to Title IX.

Title IX is a federal law that requires equal opportunities for boys and girls in school sports and programs. It also protects female athletes from being disadvantaged or excluded.

One board member told me they’ve been discussing the resolution for the past few months. Both the board and the superintendent responded positively to affirming Title IX. Lori Cisneros is a trustee, with the Kern County Board of Education – Area 7 and she says, "I think the main purpose for writing this resolution is to do our duty, which is to protect students. And we are protecting girls specifically with this resolution — and in sports. So we are aligning with the Trump administration and the original intent of Title IX."

Meanwhile, public reaction has been mixed. Some said boys should play with boys, girls with girls — and that transgender athletes should compete on separate teams. One community member says "I am in support of President Trump and the Department of Education to ban biological males from female sports."

Others pushed back, saying exclusion is discrimination — and that every student deserves the right to play. "Our public schools are for everyone — not just those who fit one narrow definition of gender or faith." Another community member said.

Under California law, transgender students can compete in sports that match their gender identity. That’s part of state education code section 221.5.

The Kern County Board only oversees about 400 students in county-run alternative education programs — and those students don’t participate in school sports. The resolution does not impact sports in Kern’s 46 school districts.

"My message to the other school districts in Kern County is: please follow our lead and protect girls. That’s the main purpose — to protect our students in girls’ sports." Cisneros said.

The school board's resolution isn't legally binding, so transgender students can’t be banned from sports. Still, some say it sends a mixed message.

