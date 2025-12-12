Trial in Genesis Mata case continued to March, prosecution seeking death penalty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The trial for the father and stepmother of Genesis Mata has been continued to March due to a scheduling conflict with the prosecutor handling the case.

Ray Mata and Graciela Bustamante are charged with first-degree murder, torture, and multiple counts of child abusein the death of the 8-year-old this past August. Prosecutor Leanne Wilder informed the court Friday that they will be seeking the death penalty in this case.

Wilder told the judge during a readiness hearing Friday that she is currently in another trial that is expected to continue until February. Because of this, she asked to push the jury trial in this case to March.

A new readiness hearing has been scheduled for March 20, with the jury trial expected to begin March 30.

According to the prosecution and investigators, Mata and Bustamante are accused of inflicting months of abuse against at least two of the children in their care, Genesis and her 11-year-old brother, identified in court as “J. Doe.”

During a two-day preliminary hearing, detectives testified about signs of physical and sexual abuse found on Genesis during her autopsy. Forensic interviews with the boy detailed Bustamante using boiling water and a hair straightener to injure both him and Genesis, according to detectives. He said Mata used cords to whip them, detectives testified.

Bustamante denied all accusations of abusing the children during a jailhouse interview with 23ABC.

