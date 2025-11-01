Trump Admin to reduce tariffs on China as Bakersfield businesses hope for economic relief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With trade talks between the U.S. and China recently resuming, local business owners are cautiously optimistic that new agreements may finally ease years of mounting costs.

In a pivotal meeting on October 30, 2025, between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea, the two leaders agreed to roll back certain tariffs on Chinese imports.

Under the deal, tariffs are expected to drop from approximately 57 % to 47 % for many goods, including a reduction of a “fentanyl-precursor” tariff from

20 % to 10 %.

For smaller retailers in Bakersfield — such as KJJC Collectables, which specializes in Funko Pops, retro finds and unique treasures — the relief cannot come soon enough.

Owner Jim Gillis says years of tariffs on goods imported from China have taken a toll.

“Business is tough. We’re basically just trying to make it through these last three and a half years — it’s been rough on everybody. I’m just a small business.”

Gillis reports that popular items such as Funko Pops have seen price increases of roughly 25–30 % due to import cost hikes: an item that once sold for about $13 now goes for around $16.

While the tariff reduction signals hope for easing supply-chain pressures, local business owners emphasize the challenge ahead with fewer consumers spending on non-essentials, the pressure on small retailers remains intense.

“Still, any drop helps. Nobody wants higher costs.”

Gillis adds, “It just is what it is. You can’t force people to buy. None of the things I sell are necessities — they’re just things people enjoy collecting.”

Economists caution the deal may be a short-term truce rather than a full resolution of trade tensions.

Though China committed to easing export restrictions on rare earth elements and ramping up purchases of U.S. soybeans part of the agreement reached core structural issues between the two economies remain unresolved.

For Bakersfield businesses like KJJC Collectables, the hope is that sustained negotiation will lead to meaningful cost relief and improved consumer confidence.

But with the economic outlook still uncertain, many are preparing for a cautious future.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

