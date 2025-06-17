Trump admin use Medicaid data to target immigrants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Trump administration's use of Medicaid data to identify undocumented immigrants has sparked backlash from California officials and healthcare providers over privacy and legal concerns.



Newly uncovered information reveals that under the Trump administration, officials were granted access to Medicaid data in order to identify undocumented immigrants. Here's what local healthcare providers and hospitals are saying.

Last week, the Trump administration granted officials access to the personal data of Medicaid enrollees including immigrants to support deportation efforts.

Governor Gavin Newsom says he values the privacy of all Californians.“We deeply value the privacy of all Californians. This action by the federal government has implications for every person on Medicaid, but it is especially alarming for our immigrants and American mixed-status families who are already under relentless, indiscriminate attack by this administration. The federal government continues to instill fear across this nation and shroud its continued violation of Americans’ privacy rights in propaganda. “Sharing Medicaid beneficiary information with the Department of Homeland Security – which is itself legally dubious – will jeopardize the safety, health, and security of those who will undoubtedly be targeted by this abuse, and Americans more broadly. Federal law requires emergency care to be provided to all to save lives, and the federal government helps pay for it for low-income individuals, regardless of immigration status. Every state should be concerned about this data sharing and its implications for the safety and health of its communities. We will continue to vigorously defend Californians' privacy rights and explore all avenues to protect their information and safety.”

So what does this mean for Kern County, where Border Patrol agents have made their rounds before?

I reached out to multiple healthcare providers and hospitals, including the Kern County Department of Human Services — but the department says they are unable to comment at this time.

Adventist Health Care sent me this in a statement, "In alignment with our mission of living God's love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope, Adventist Health is committed to serving every member of our community with compassion, respect, and with consideration of all privacy laws. Our priority has always been and will continue to be the health and well-being of our patients. As a trusted provider of care, we stand firm in our mission to offer hope and healing to every person who walks through our doors."

Dignity Health said something similar, "At Dignity Health, patient care and safety are always our highest priority. Due to our deep commitment to patient privacy, and consistent with federal privacy laws, we respect our patients' privacy by not sharing the specifics of their care."

And after reaching out to Clinica Sierra Vista last week and this week, they told me they were unable to comment.

H.A. Sala says this is an example of the president exceeding his constitutional authority, adding that it also violates the California Values Act. He says this outcome would make it more likely that people won’t seek medical attention.

H.A. Sala, is an Attorney and the Co-founder, of the Immigration Justice Collaborative and he says,"It prohibits the dissemination of that information to federal authorities, and that should be respected because it has been ruled constitutional and within the Tenth Amendment of the rights guaranteed to the states."

Governor Newsom adds that he will continue to defend Californians' privacy rights and explore avenues to protect information and safety.

