Trump Administration to cut LGBTQ+ crisis line option on 988 hotline; advocates warn of local impact

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As Pride Month continues, local advocates are raising alarm over a federal change to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline that could have serious consequences for LGBTQ+ youth in Kern County and beyond.



Starting July 17, the national 988 mental health crisis line will no longer include a dedicated option to connect LGBTQ+ callers with counselors trained specifically to support their unique needs.

Starting July 17, the national 988 mental health crisis line will no longer include a dedicated option to connect LGBTQ+ callers with counselors trained specifically to support their unique needs. The Biden Administration had originally funded this specialized option through The Trevor Project in 2022. The Trump administration now plans to shift funding priorities, effectively removing the LGBTQ+-specific option from the national hotline system.

“When a young person is experiencing suicidal ideation, it's crucial that the person they reach understands their experience,” said Phillip Castro, Vice President of the Bakersfield AIDS Project and a longtime advocate. Castro, who also works as a youth case manager, said the decision could leave some of the most vulnerable youth without the targeted support they need.

According to the latest national survey from The Trevor Project, 50% of LGBTQ+ youth who wanted mental health care in the past year couldn’t access it. Nearly half of teens aged 13 to 17 reported being bullied in 2024.

“If you want to understand why we still need these services, just look at the comment sections on social media,” Castro said. “There’s still so much hate. And when youth see that—while they're asking themselves whether they even matter—it only adds to the crisis.”

Local 988 Crisis Services Administrator Tonya Mann of Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services said the removal of the LGBTQ+ option may result in more local calls being routed to general crisis counselors. She said to date, the service has received 593 contacts from individuals identifying as LGBTQ+ in Kern.

“When the option was added in 2022, we saw a decrease in calls because more people were getting the help they needed faster,” Mann said. “Lived experience, enhanced training, and an understanding of the unique challenges this community faces—that knowledge is critical for effective support.”

Despite the change, Mann emphasized that her team is prepared.

“We know LGBTQ+ individuals face a higher risk of suicide and behavioral health challenges,” she said. “Our goal is to surround them with support, compassion, and connection to the help they need.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office released a statement affirming California’s commitment to continuing specialized LGBTQ+ mental health services, including access through The Trevor Project, which can be reached at 1-866-488-7386 via call, text, or online chat.

"There's a lot of focus on the LGBTQ+ community right now — and not all of it is positive," Castro added. "We're not just a set of letters or acronyms. We're people. And our community needs these resources to survive and thrive."

