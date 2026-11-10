Trump signals openness to work with Democrats on immigration reform, igniting reaction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — President Donald Trump now says he's willing to work with Democrats on immigration reform — a potential turning point in his immigration agenda that is igniting reaction on both sides.

The president told 60 Minutes his crackdown "both helped and hurt" him politically, saying some of those affected had jobs and had been in the country for years.

Immigration lawyer Tara Khorrami says the Trump administration should prioritize border security and people with criminal records, rather than immigrants who have lived and worked in the U.S. for years.

"We have a problem with criminals in the U.S. Secure our border - nobody imposes that - that's fine. But at least the ones that are here for 20 years, even 30 years, help them out," Khorrami said.

Khorrami says she hopes those comments are a wake-up call for the administration to rethink its approach.

But politically, the reaction is divided.

Local young Republican Madeline Abernathy says people who break the law entering the country bear responsibility for what follows.

"Ultimately, if you break the law coming into this country and once caught you attempt to disregard or attack an officer of the law, you are indeed risking your safety and possibly your life," Abernathy said.

Local young Democrat Manuel Ramirez, meanwhile, agrees with Trump's concern that his administration pushed too hard.

"Americans - primarily Latino voters are pushing back and saying enough is enough," Ramirez said.

Ramirez says Trump's willingness to work with Democrats on immigration reform could signal a change in direction.

Whether Trump actually follows through on working with Democrats on immigration reform is now the question. But just opening that door is already raising eyebrows.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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