Trump's controversial claim on acetaminophen and autism raises concerns as experts debunk them

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During a memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Arizona, former President Donald Trump made a bold claim that is now stirring debate across the country — and concern among parents in Bakersfield.

"I think we found an answer to autism," Trump said during the service, referencing what he described as a major development in autism research.The former president pointed to acetaminophen, a widely used pain reliever and the active ingredient in Tylenol, suggesting it may be linked to autism when taken during pregnancy.

The statement has sparked confusion among many parents, including Fran Medrano, a Bakersfield mother whose 6-year-old son Andrew is on the autism spectrum.

"I personally did not take Tylenol when I was pregnant,"

Medrano said."I'm not someone that takes medication often. I know some people do, and there's nothing wrong with that. Most of us assume these medications are safe. I personally don't know if they're safe."Medrano says the former president’s comment left her — and other parents — searching for clarity and wondering whether commonly used medications could be linked to developmental conditions.

But experts are urging the public to be cautious about drawing conclusions from unverified claims.

“There is not a causal relationship between acetaminophen and autism,” said

Dr. Aubyn Stahmer, director of the UC Davis MIND Institute and a clinical child psychologist."Just like there is no causal relationship between vaccines and autism. And we still don’t know of any medications that can improve communication outcomes."

California has some of the highest autism rates in the nation.

A 2022 CDC report found that 1 in 19 children aged 8 in California are on the autism spectrum. In Kern County alone, there are approximately 3,000 children with an autism diagnosis.

Experts say the increase in reported cases is not due to a sudden environmental shift, but rather to improved diagnostic tools, increased public awareness, and earlier screening.

“Autism is complex. It’s not caused by a single drug or factor,” Dr. Stahmer added.“We still have a lot to learn.”

In response to the former president’s remarks, the California Department of Public Health released a statement reiterating that the causes of autism are multifaceted.

“The Society for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics (SDBP) has concluded that decades of research show autism has complex causes involving both genetics and environmental influences working together,” the department said.“There is no strong evidence showing a causal relationship between the appropriate use of acetaminophen during pregnancy and harmful effects on fetal development.”

In a separate news release, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) called the federal administration’s comments “irresponsible.”

For parents like Medrano, the hope is for more research — and less rhetoric.

