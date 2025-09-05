Tunnels to Towers non-profit gives former BPD Officer and family a new smart-home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — When an on-the-job medical incident took Bakersfield Police Officer Jason White off the force, it left his family with many questions. On Wednesday, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation answered one of those questions by presenting the family with a newly renovated smart home.

White, an eight-year Navy veteran and 17-year member of the Bakersfield Police Department, suffered the first of many strokes while on duty with BPD and was diagnosed with spastic quadriplegia. The nonprofit celebrated with White, his family and many first responders by showing off their newly renovated smart home.

"To see him and how much he's progressed today, and to be here to welcome him into this refurbished home, and to have many of his academy mates that are here today as well, is just really an incredible moment," said Bakersfield Police Chief, Greg Terry.

Following the ceremony, I got a chance to sit down with the White family inside their new home. They said they're still in shock that they were selected.

"Honestly, we cried, and then I think I even said, like, you've got to be kidding. And I was like, Wait a minute. Like, I kind of was like, what's the catch? Like, I just couldn't believe it, that it that it was real and it was happening. And I was just shocked. I think we're still in shock a little bit that it's actually happened, and it's been an unbelievable experience, and we're just really, really grateful," said Nicole White.

The nonprofit foundation was created in honor of New York Firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller, who died working to find survivors following the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers. The organization works to provide mortgage-free homes outfitted for families of veterans and first responders who either died in the line of duty or were injured in the line of duty.

O'Connor said the gesture is the least the nonprofit can do for White's service to the community.

"We do everything in our power to make sure we can fulfill what we've our obligation, which is to try to get as many people smart homes, pay for homes and get people you know what they really deserve for their service to our communities and a service to our country," said Tom O'Connor, a Tunnel to Towers board member and retired New York Fire Department lieutenant.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

