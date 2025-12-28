Two arrested in Bakersfield shooting that killed 15-year-old, third suspect wanted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police detectives arrested two suspects Thursday in connection with a September shooting that killed a 15-year-old and wounded a 16-year-old in the 4200 block of Morning Drive.

Estevan Romero-Valencia, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested December 26 on charges of murder, gang-related offenses, and other charges related to the September 26 shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of Morning Drive and left one teenager dead and another wounded.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, Joshua Camarena. Camarena is described as a Hispanic male, 18 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

