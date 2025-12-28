Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Two arrested in Bakersfield shooting that killed 15-year-old, third suspect wanted

Estevan Romero-Valencia and juvenile face murder and gang charges in September shooting on Morning Drive
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, Joshua Camarena. Camarena is described as a Hispanic male, 18 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
BPD
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, Joshua Camarena. Camarena is described as a Hispanic male, 18 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, Joshua Camarena. Camarena is described as a Hispanic male, 18 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police detectives arrested two suspects Thursday in connection with a September shooting that killed a 15-year-old and wounded a 16-year-old in the 4200 block of Morning Drive.

Estevan Romero-Valencia, 18, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested December 26 on charges of murder, gang-related offenses, and other charges related to the September 26 shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 4200 block of Morning Drive and left one teenager dead and another wounded.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, Joshua Camarena. Camarena is described as a Hispanic male, 18 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, Joshua Camarena. Camarena is described as a Hispanic male, 18 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police have issued an arrest warrant for a third suspect, Joshua Camarena. Camarena is described as a Hispanic male, 18 years old, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Saturday

12/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 42°

10%

Sunday

12/28/2025

Fog Late

51° / 40°

8%

Monday

12/29/2025

Mostly Clear

50° / 38°

7%

Tuesday

12/30/2025

Partly Cloudy

55° / 40°

4%

Wednesday

12/31/2025

Showers Late

52° / 47°

37%

Thursday

01/01/2026

Showers Late

58° / 51°

34%

Friday

01/02/2026

Showers

61° / 51°

45%

Saturday

01/03/2026

Showers Late

58° / 51°

38%