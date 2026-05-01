Two Bakersfield PAL boxers bring back national boxing titles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Anthony Aceves and Edgar Gonzalez recently won gold at the International Open Tournament in Colorado, adding to a growing list of accomplishments for the local program.

At just 13-years-old, Aceves is a two-time national champion and an international titleholder, trains six days a week as he continues to build on his success.

“I feel safe in there. I trust my skills to protect me throughout the fight,” Aceves said.

Currently ranked No. 1 in the 90-pound division, Aceves is moving up to 95 pounds, where he has already reached a No. 3 ranking.

He said his long-term goal is to compete at the highest level.

“Hopefully I can make Team USA, travel the world, and fight different countries and different styles,” he said.

Gonzalez, 17, is also gaining momentum.

He began boxing at age 8 and has developed his skills through years of training and mentorship within the program.

“I learned from Miguel Cheddar and my past teammates that went pro. I’ve just been taking notes from them,” Gonzalez said.

Now, those lessons are paying off.

Gonzalez said he is working toward a professional boxing career.

“It feels like all my problems go away.

Once I’m in the gym, I’m just happy I can’t explain it,” he said.

Aceves said representing his hometown continues to motivate him as he builds his career.

“It feels great. I feel like I’m representing Bakersfield the right way, and I hope to keep doing that and one day go pro,” he said.

Both fighters are set to compete next at the Junior Olympics Summer Festival in Wichita, Kansas, as they continue their pursuit of national and international success.

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