Two courthouse break-ins under investigation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 20-year-old man is in custody after allegedly forcing his way into the Kern County Superior Courthouse, as Bakersfield police also investigate a separate break-in in which someone entered the office of a judge.

Keenean Miranda, 20, was arrested after allegedly forcing entry into the courthouse and making his way to the sixth floor, where he was apprehended by officials. He faces 4 counts, including assault with a deadly weapon and burglary in the first and second degree.

A separate break-in on Sept. 23 targeted the office of Kern County Superior Court Judge David Zulfa; police have not confirmed whether anything was taken and no arrests have been announced in connection with that case.

Bakersfield Police Department Sergeant Keith Schlecht says the courthouse incidents are among nine offenses in the downtown area, with six suspects identified and five arrests made.

The break-ins are part of a broader pattern of crime in downtown Bakersfield. Bakersfield Police Department Sergeant Keith Schlecht described the scope of the recent activity: "There's only 9 different offenses ranging from simple vandalisms to burglaries where entry was made and theft was committed,"Schlecht said.

He added that law enforcement has made significant progress in identifying those responsible.

"There have been 8-10 different people who have participated in these offenses. We have identified six of them and five arrests have been made," Schlecht said.

Bakersfield police shared with 23ABC that on Sept. 23, someone broke into the Superior Court and entered the office of Judge David Zulfa.

Police, however, would not say what, if anything, may have been taken from the judge's office.

No arrests have been announced in connection with that particular case, and police have not disclosed how the suspect gained entry into the courthouse.

Then, early Tuesday morning, police say a second suspect forcibly entered the courthouse and made his way up to the sixth floor before being apprehended by officials.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Keanean Miranda, 20.

He is held on 4 counts:

1. Obstruction of a peace officer

2. Assault with a deadly weapon

3. Burglary in the first and second degree

Miranda's first court appearance is set for Oct. 8.

BPD says it has increased patrols around the area to keep residents and workers safe

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