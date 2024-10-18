Two former CSUB Presidents are back on campus

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — Two former California State University Bakersfield presidents put their presidential papers in the CSUB library.



Two former presidents of California State University Bakersfield (CSUB), Dr. Horace Mitchell and Dr. Lynnette Zelezny, donated their presidential papers to the CSUB library, showcasing their significant accomplishments.

Dr. Mitchell, the first Black president, and Dr. Zelezny, the first female president, both expressed how they felt a strong connection to CSUB.

CSUB, founded in 1965 as a small liberal arts college, reflects on its illuminating journey through the leadership of these presidents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's rare to see two former presidents back on the same campus and at the same time. At CSUB two former presidents are turning in papers but not for a grade.

These papers are the presidential papers going in the CSUB library. In those papers are some of the presidents most memorable and successful accomplishments. CSUB recognized two of their former presidents, Dr. Horace Mitchell the fourth president at CSUB, and Dr. Lynnette Zelezny the 5th president.

Dr. Mitchell, fourth president at CSUB says, "Is this a position where I can make a difference that's part of who I am wanting to make a difference."

Both presidents say they did make a difference, but taking the initial acceptance call is a day they won't ever forget. "They said what do you think about being president at CSUB and I said well I've never thought about it." Dr. Mitchel said.

Meanwhile Dr. Zelezny said she knew right away CSUB was her home. "I smiled and took 3 seconds I said that's the one that I'm interested in and the only one that I'm interested in." She said.

Both had many accomplishments throughout their careers and at CSUB, but most recognizable is that Dr. Mitchell is the first black president, and Dr. Zelezny is the first female president at CSUB.

CSUB was founded in 1965 as a small liberal arts college and the college says it's been an illuminating journey.

