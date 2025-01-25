Two Gender Executive Order Signed by President Trump: Explained

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — President Donald Trump's executive order essentially eliminates all genders other than male and female amongst other topics. The order also aims to eliminate gender ideology.



During President Trump's inauguration speech he said that going forward, the United States government will only recognize two genders, male and female.

The order also aims to eliminate gender ideology, with agencies no longer being able to provide a third gender option for those who are non binary or intersex.

In at least 10 states including California, people are able to mark “X” on their drivers license for those who identify as non binary.

"What this executive order transparently is setting out to do is to say that these people who are part of our larger LGBTQ+ community don't exist or shouldn't exist and can't be recognized,” said Chief Legal Officer for Lamba Legal Jenny Pizer.

Pizer says by President Trump proclaiming only two genders going forward, it can limit the amount of resources people receive, such as proper housing and services that match who they are.

The executive order also calls for agencies to place those in jail, based on their gender assigned at birth.

"They're likely to be at considerable risk of physical and sexual assault and other problems such as possibly not being able to continue on the medical care that is necessary for them,” said Pizer. “These are very serious problems, very serious abuses of federal authority."

Pizer says when it comes to implementing these changes, things may look different in California due to the laws put in place to protect LGBTQ+ members, such as still being able to self identify on paper.

"The federal government does not have authority to tell states what states must do with their vital records,” said Pizer. “So, people who live in states that have issued accurate drivers licenses, those identity documents should not be at risk at all."

On a more local level, state officials have also been speaking out on Trump's recent order, with Attorney General Rob Bonta stating,

"Here in California, the LGBTQ+ community is and will continue to be protected under a myriad of state laws and California's constitution. The President cannot eliminate fundamental rights by Executive Order, nor can he order federal agencies to violate the law."

Although the executive order was signed by President Trump, it must still be published by the Office of Federal Register. If enacted, It's still unclear how the president will apply these changes.

