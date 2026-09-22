Two more Bakersfield Ward 3 candidates share their priorities ahead of November's election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two more candidates running for the Bakersfield City Council Ward 3 seat are speaking out about what they say needs to change — from how the city manages its money to public safety concerns that stretch across Bakersfield.

Kathryn Halling says her background in bookkeeping gives her the tools to dig into how the city spends taxpayer dollars. She says rising sewer rates are one example of a problem that deserves closer scrutiny.

"When the city says we're out of money I just say, 'Oh, let's just find it. Let's just look at the books and where the money is,'" Halling said.

Halling says residents on fixed incomes are among those most affected by rate increases.

"It's a slap in the face for those of us who care for our community that maybe on fixed income to say, 'It's fine, I'll just raise your rates,'" Halling said.

She says she wants to track city spending and push for greater accountability if elected.

Cassie Bittle says her business in Ward 3 has given her a front-row view of the issues residents want addressed — including homelessness, which she says has been a persistent problem.

"We know that when driving down our roads, homelessness is one of those issues for the last eight years. I've worked with the Downtown Association and directly with City Council to make a difference," Bittle said.

Bittle says her concerns extend beyond Ward 3, pointing to crime and public safety as issues affecting all of Bakersfield.

"Whether you are on Rosedale or on the Eastside or Southwest Bakersfield, crime affects us all," Bittle said.

Coverage of the remaining candidate for the Ward 3 seat will continue ahead of November's election.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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