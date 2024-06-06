Two stars leaving Neverland heading towards their passion in the arts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Grayson Gallella and Noor Elkereamy grace the stage with their dance company "Civic Dance Center" for the last time.



Noor has been with Civic for 9 years and heading to Stanford. She will be joining their Cardinal Ballet Company.

Grayson has been with Civic for 3 years and is heading to Ballet Austin, in Austin Texas.

Peter Pan is the Civic Dance Center 54th Gala and will be held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two members of the Civic Dance Center, are ending their time with the company. They are planning to dock their ship in Neverland. I’m Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Both are continuing their dreams in theater, each with a different route.

Grayson the lead roll in the show, plans on attending Ballet Austin. In Austin Texas after Civic, he wants to continue his dream in dance, and is so excited to join Austin.

Grayson Gallella says "Its so much fun, being Peter Pan. You just get to have fun the whole time. He never wants to grow up, so I'm smiling the whole time. Not taking anything to seriously, and its been so fun I'm so excited. This is my last performance it’s a great way to go out.

Noor is going to her dream school, but still wants to keep dance in her life. Whether its coaching post grad or even coming back to Civic to take lessons or coach the younger generation.

Noor Elkereamy says she "Is attending Stanford University for the next four years. Majoring in bio engineering, and I'm also dancing with their company. Cardinal Ballet Company.

"Teaching and watching a performer grow into their full potential is always the goal for directors" said Erica Ueberroth

Erica Ueberroth the Artistic Director for Civic Dance Center also said "To watch their passion take them into the next phase of their life. That’s the best thing as a mentor. Hard to let them go, but very excited to watch them take that next leap in their story and see what their life becomes.

Both performers have their favorite scene’s but, in this show. Noor shows another side that her audience hasn’t seen before.

"I'm Peter Pan shadow. I love how goofy the scene is. A lot of people have been telling me they’ve never seen me do anything like this before. I’m usually into the typical ballerina rolls, but its really out of character for me to do something goofy. So, my favorite scene would have to be me getting thrown into a box." said Noor Elkereamy

This will be Civic’s last production of the year, and this performance will be held Thursday at 7, Friday at 7, and Saturday at 1pm, and 7pm tickets are still available.

Organizers tell me that they’re going to miss both performers but wish them the very best in there future endeavors. I'm Eric J. Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

