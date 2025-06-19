U.S. Senator Padilla seeks to reform Insurrection Act amid immigration tensions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The ongoing battle over presidential authority escalated this week as Democratic lawmakers introduced new legislation aimed at limiting the president’s power to deploy the military within U.S. borders.



The move comes in the wake of controversial immigration raids and the unprecedented deployment of federal troops to Los Angeles without state approval—an action that has now reached the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Tensions began earlier this month. On June 6, protests broke out in Los Angeles in response to immigration raids ordered by the Trump administration. A day later, President Donald Trump deployed thousands of National Guard troops and U.S. Marines to the city, invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807—without approval from California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On June 9, Newsom and state Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit challenging the deployment, calling it a violation of state sovereignty and federal law. A federal judge sided with the state three days later, halting the deployment. However, a federal appeals court temporarily reinstated the troop presence the following day, setting the stage for a high-stakes legal showdown.

In response, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and fellow Democratic Senators Adam Schiff and Richard Blumenthal introduced legislation Thursday to reform the Insurrection Act. The bill would limit presidential authority to unilaterally deploy military forces in domestic affairs, requiring stricter oversight and clearer justification.

“The administration has laid the groundwork to try to do this in any city, in any state in the country,” Padilla said. “And that's just wrong.”

Padilla’s remarks follow a tense encounter in Washington, where he says he was forcibly removed from a federal press briefing while attempting to ask a question. “Before I could even get out my question, I was physically and aggressively forced out of the room—even as the National Guardsmen and the FBI agent who served as my escorts stood by silently,” he said.

Democrats argue that the current use of the Insurrection Act sets a dangerous precedent and opens the door to unchecked executive power, particularly as federal immigration enforcement continues to intensify in California.

Amber Tovar, an attorney with the United Farm Workers Foundation , said her office has seen an increase in arrests targeting immigrant families. “Just last week, we got a call about a family—a mother and her two children, ages three and five—who were arrested. People are getting detained during or just before appointments. It's a deeply troubling trend that undermines due process,” Tovar said.

Local congressional leaders remain divided on the administration’s actions.

Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) was unavailable for an interview but issued a statement saying, “ICE should prioritize removing known criminals over the hardworking people who contribute to our communities and the economy. Farmers, ranchers, and small business owners need consistency to be successful.”

Rep. Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) defended the president’s decision, writing on social media that the military deployment was necessary “to restore law and order while local leaders refuse to acknowledge the consequences of their failed policies.”

The newly proposed legislation—dubbed the Insurrection Act Reform of 2025—seeks to clarify when and how a president may deploy military forces domestically, and would require congressional consultation before such actions are taken.

