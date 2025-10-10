Ultra-Processed Foods to Be Phased Out in Kern County Schools Under New California Law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The legislation, the first of its kind in the nation, aims to define and restrict ultra-processed foods in school settings. Governor Newsom announced the plan Wednesday as part of a broader, decade-long public health effort to improve nutrition and reduce chronic illness across the state.

“One of the things that’s unfortunate is that while some are talking about making America healthy again, they’re also pushing the most significant rollbacks of health care,” Newsom said at the bill signing. “We need a strategy that looks at the environment, the air we breathe, the water we drink — and yes, the food we eat.”

What the Law Will Do

The law mandates the California Department of Public Health to formally define what constitutes an “ultra-processed food of concern” by mid-2038. In the meantime, school districts across the state, including in Kern County, will begin implementing stricter nutritional standards.

Key deadlines under the law:

By July 2029: Schools must begin phasing out ultra-processed foods.

By 2032: Vendors will be prohibited from supplying ultra-processed foods to schools.

By July 2035: Ultra-processed foods will be fully banned from school breakfast and lunch programs.

Ultra-processed foods often include sugary snacks, packaged meals, artificially flavored items, and foods with excessive preservatives and additives — all of which have been linked to poor health outcomes, especially in children.

Local Support and the Blue Zones Movement

Charmene Vega, a local nutritionist and advocate for clean eating, fully supports the new legislation.

“It’s about making people aware of what they’re actually eating and what they’re putting into their bodies,” Vega said.

“Ultra-processed foods actually distract you from what you’re able to do. But if you’re eating whole foods, your cells are getting the nutrients they need — it feeds your body and your brain, so you can focus.

”Vega is also working closely with the Blue Zones Project, a global initiative that encourages communities to adopt healthier lifestyles to promote longevity and well-being. One of the goals is to make Bakersfield a certified "Blue Zones" city — a title earned by communities that prioritize healthy living.

“We’re ahead of what others are just beginning to talk about,” Vega said. “It’s happening all over Kern County.”

Schools Already Taking Action

Several Kern County schools are already embracing the change. Schools like North High, Highland Elementary, Makenely Elementary, Mt. Vernon, Standard Elementary, Stanford Middle School, and Thompson have partnered with the Blue Zones Project to promote healthier eating.

These schools are not just changing what's on the lunch menu — they’re teaching students how to grow their own food, understand nutrition labels, and build lifelong healthy habits.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

