“Unacceptable”: AG Bonta sounds the alarm on school sexual abuse cases

Another arrest of a school employee in Bakersfield being arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit messages to a student is only the latest in a string of sexual abuse cases.

Here in Kern County, concerns over student safety are front and center as California officials respond to a rise in sexual abuse allegations in schools.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is pushing for stronger accountability, reminding school districts of their legal responsibility to protect students and respond immediately to reports of sexual misconduct.

“This comes on the heels of a string of absolutely unacceptable occurrences of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse in education programs and activities that we have received reports on,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta during an April 22 press conference.

Those reports are backed by data from the Civil Rights Data Collection, which shows that during the 2020–21 school year, schools nationwide reported 2,700 incidents of sexual assault, 350 cases of rape or attempted rape, and 17,000 allegations of sex-based harassment.

In California, the impact has been costly, with school districts paying an estimated $2 to $3 billion in settlements over student sexual abuse claims.

Bonta has issued an alert to all K–12 school districts, reminding them of their legal obligation to prevent and respond to sexual harassment, assault, and abuse.

He also announced new resources for families, including a “Know Your Rights” webpage and materials available in six languages to help students and parents understand how to report abuse and what protections are available under the law.

“These resources will remind California families and students of their rights under California law and encourage them to immediately report incidents of sexual harassment, assault, and abuse,” said Bonta.

In Kern County, the issue hits close to home, with similar cases reported and community protests drawing attention to student safety concerns.

23ABC reached out to several local school districts about their safety protocols.

McFarland Unified School District responded in part, saying:

“By law and District policy, every single employee—whether they are a classroom teacher, support staff, or administrator—must clear a comprehensive background check through the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI. This fingerprinting process includes continuous monitoring, meaning the District is immediately notified by law enforcement if an employee is arrested or convicted of a crime after they are hired."

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools added that employees cannot begin work until they are fully cleared, noting:

"Unfortunately, situations can, and obviously do, occur after employment that would not have triggered any concern during the initial screening, which is why ongoing monitoring is an important part of the process."

Bonta also emphasized compliance with Senate Bill 848, a new state law requiring school districts to implement comprehensive safety plans by July 1, 2026.

The goal is to better protect students from abuse, neglect, and sexual offenses before they occur.

Attorney General Bonta says every student deserves a safe, abuse-free learning environment — and is urging school districts to take swift action to prevent misconduct and support victims.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

